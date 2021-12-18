V.F. Corporation [VFC] Stock trading around $72.38 per share: What’s Next?

V.F. Corporation [NYSE: VFC] price plunged by -1.92 percent to reach at -$1.42. The company report on December 15, 2021 that More than 18,000 Fans Across the World Celebrate #VansCheckerboardDay as Vans Donates Over $1M to Help Revitalize Local Communities.

Today, Vans, the original action sports brand and advocate for creative expression is proud to announce that with the help of over 20 non-profit partners, the brand was able to commemorate the third-annual Vans Checkerboard Day on November 18 by encouraging more than 18,000 fans to leverage creative self-expression to better our communities around the world through events and activities across art, action sports, music, and film.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

A sum of 3174007 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.92M shares. V.F. Corporation shares reached a high of $74.92 and dropped to a low of $72.25 until finishing in the latest session at $72.38.

The one-year VFC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.61. The average equity rating for VFC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on V.F. Corporation [VFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFC shares is $86.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for V.F. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2021, representing the official price target for V.F. Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on VFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for V.F. Corporation is set at 1.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for VFC in the course of the last twelve months was 466.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

VFC Stock Performance Analysis:

V.F. Corporation [VFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.80. With this latest performance, VFC shares dropped by -7.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.48 for V.F. Corporation [VFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.88, while it was recorded at 74.10 for the last single week of trading, and 78.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into V.F. Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and V.F. Corporation [VFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.82 and a Gross Margin at +52.94. V.F. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.84.

Return on Total Capital for VFC is now 7.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, V.F. Corporation [VFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 240.88. Additionally, VFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 227.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, V.F. Corporation [VFC] managed to generate an average of $8,873 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.V.F. Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

VFC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for V.F. Corporation go to 45.74%.

V.F. Corporation [VFC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27,655 million, or 86.00% of VFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VFC stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with ownership of 78,557,135, which is approximately 0.001% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,957,385 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.14 billion in VFC stocks shares; and NORTHERN TRUST CORP, currently with $1.85 billion in VFC stock with ownership of nearly -0.244% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in V.F. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 426 institutional holders increased their position in V.F. Corporation [NYSE:VFC] by around 24,832,070 shares. Additionally, 413 investors decreased positions by around 19,405,880 shares, while 162 investors held positions by with 330,494,496 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 374,732,446 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VFC stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,229,178 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 5,797,121 shares during the same period.