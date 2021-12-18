Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] moved up 1.87: Why It’s Important

Otis Worldwide Corporation [NYSE: OTIS] jumped around 1.59 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $86.51 at the close of the session, up 1.87%. The company report on December 8, 2021 that President and CEO Judy Marks Elected as Chair of Otis Worldwide Corporation.

– Current Executive Chair Chris Kearney to Remain on Board; John Walker to Continue as Lead Independent Director.

Otis Worldwide Corp. (NYSE: OTIS), the world’s leading company for elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service, today announced that its Board of Directors has elected Judy Marks as its Chair, effective February 3, 2022. Marks will also continue in her current role as President and Chief Executive Officer of Otis, a role she has held since June 2019. She will succeed Chris Kearney who has served as Executive Chair since Otis became an independent, publicly traded company in April 2020. He will remain on the Board. John Walker will continue in the role of Lead Independent Director.

Otis Worldwide Corporation stock is now 28.07% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OTIS Stock saw the intraday high of $86.865 and lowest of $85.21 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 92.84, which means current price is +41.17% above from all time high which was touched on 08/30/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, OTIS reached a trading volume of 2756026 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OTIS shares is $93.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OTIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Otis Worldwide Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Otis Worldwide Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on OTIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Otis Worldwide Corporation is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for OTIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for OTIS in the course of the last twelve months was 30.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has OTIS stock performed recently?

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.37. With this latest performance, OTIS shares gained by 2.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.89 for Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.46, while it was recorded at 85.54 for the last single week of trading, and 81.29 for the last 200 days.

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.97 and a Gross Margin at +29.77. Otis Worldwide Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.10.

Return on Total Capital for OTIS is now 61.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 46.66. Additionally, OTIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 243.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] managed to generate an average of $13,130 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.25.Otis Worldwide Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OTIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Otis Worldwide Corporation go to 11.98%.

Insider trade positions for Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]

There are presently around $30,383 million, or 85.60% of OTIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OTIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,440,672, which is approximately 2.014% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,709,140 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.12 billion in OTIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.42 billion in OTIS stock with ownership of nearly 3.943% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Otis Worldwide Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 478 institutional holders increased their position in Otis Worldwide Corporation [NYSE:OTIS] by around 21,450,241 shares. Additionally, 524 investors decreased positions by around 20,999,765 shares, while 215 investors held positions by with 315,331,058 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 357,781,064 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OTIS stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,523,566 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 5,323,658 shares during the same period.