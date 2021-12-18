Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] – find out why.

Qualtrics International Inc. [NASDAQ: XM] gained 0.41% or 0.13 points to close at $31.73 with a heavy trading volume of 4806225 shares. The company report on December 16, 2021 that Qualtrics Verifies COVID-19 Documents through CLX Health to Help Organizations Protect Employee Safety and Well-Being.

Integration with CLX Health’s TrustAssure platform enables organizations to upload vaccination and testing documents through the Qualtrics platform for verification by CLX Health.

Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, today announced a partnership with CLX Health, a leading developer of cloud-based solutions to manage the COVID-19 testing ecosystem with their TrustAssure™ Global Network. The companies will integrate Qualtrics’ Vaccination & Testing Manager solution with CLX’s TrustAssure platform to upload, verify and view COVID testing and vaccination status, helping organizations securely and seamlessly confirm employee health information.

It opened the trading session at $32.59, the shares rose to $32.745 and dropped to $31.40, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for XM points out that the company has recorded -14.75% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.07% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, XM reached to a volume of 4806225 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XM shares is $54.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Qualtrics International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Qualtrics International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on XM stock. On October 21, 2021, analysts increased their price target for XM shares from 46 to 53.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qualtrics International Inc. is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for XM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 793.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08.

Trading performance analysis for XM stock

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.73. With this latest performance, XM shares dropped by -16.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.75% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.83 for Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.32, while it was recorded at 32.48 for the last single week of trading, and 38.59 for the last 200 days.

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.40 and a Gross Margin at +73.11. Qualtrics International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] managed to generate an average of -$78,872 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.Qualtrics International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qualtrics International Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]

There are presently around $2,503 million, or 68.20% of XM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XM stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 22,736,074, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 28.60% of the total institutional ownership; ALKEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,553,725 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $143.9 million in XM stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $137.0 million in XM stock with ownership of nearly -7.817% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qualtrics International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Qualtrics International Inc. [NASDAQ:XM] by around 10,779,860 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 8,596,432 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 59,838,178 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,214,470 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XM stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,200,610 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 4,181,974 shares during the same period.