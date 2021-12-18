Market Analysts see FREYR Battery [FREY] gaining to $14.70. Time to buy?

FREYR Battery [NYSE: FREY] gained 1.24% or 0.14 points to close at $11.45 with a heavy trading volume of 3646327 shares. The company report on December 16, 2021 that FREYR Battery Awarded 31 GWh Inaugural Offtake Agreement with Leading Global ESS Provider.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) (“FREYR”), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, has executed its inaugural offtake agreement for at least 31 GWh of low-carbon battery cells with an undisclosed, leading global publicly listed manufacturer and provider of energy storage systems (“ESS”). The two companies have agreed to jointly develop innovative technology solutions for the fast-growing global ESS market based on battery cells manufactured by FREYR.

“Announcing our first significant offtake agreement is a major milestone. This development advances us towards a final investment decision, the start of construction on our initial Gigafactories, and industrial-scale commercialization of FREYR’s clean battery cells,” said Tom Jensen, the CEO of FREYR.

It opened the trading session at $12.51, the shares rose to $12.80 and dropped to $11.32, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FREY points out that the company has recorded 13.93% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -48.51% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, FREY reached to a volume of 3646327 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about FREYR Battery [FREY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FREY shares is $17.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FREY stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for FREYR Battery shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FREYR Battery is set at 0.95 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.76.

Trading performance analysis for FREY stock

FREYR Battery [FREY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.61. With this latest performance, FREY shares dropped by -13.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FREY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.23 for FREYR Battery [FREY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.83, while it was recorded at 11.31 for the last single week of trading.

FREYR Battery [FREY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for FREY is now -103.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -63.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.10.

FREYR Battery’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 42.40 and a Current Ratio set at 42.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at FREYR Battery [FREY]

Positions in FREYR Battery stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in FREYR Battery [NYSE:FREY] by around 39,689,702 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 7,737,209 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 5,133,273 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,560,184 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FREY stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,642,040 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 5,451,703 shares during the same period.