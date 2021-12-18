Legend Biotech Corporation [LEGN] stock Initiated by BTIG Research analyst, price target now $55

Legend Biotech Corporation [NASDAQ: LEGN] surged by $1.02 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $44.15 during the day while it closed the day at $42.16. The company report on December 16, 2021 that Legend Biotech Corporation Announces Pricing of Public Offering.

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (“Legend Biotech”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications, today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 7,500,000 American depositary shares (“ADSs”), each representing two ordinary shares, at a public offering price of $40.00 per ADS, for total gross proceeds of approximately $300.0 million. In addition, Legend Biotech has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 ADSs at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the ADSs are being offered by Legend Biotech. The offering is expected to close on December 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, Piper Sandler & Co. and Barclays are serving as joint book-running managers for the offering. BTIG is serving as a co-manager for the offering.

Legend Biotech Corporation stock has also loss -17.75% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LEGN stock has declined by -3.81% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 10.98% and gained 49.72% year-on date.

The market cap for LEGN stock reached $6.18 billion, with 144.96 million shares outstanding and 127.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 588.92K shares, LEGN reached a trading volume of 4000409 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Legend Biotech Corporation [LEGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEGN shares is $63.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEGN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Legend Biotech Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Legend Biotech Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on LEGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Legend Biotech Corporation is set at 3.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 67.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.34.

LEGN stock trade performance evaluation

Legend Biotech Corporation [LEGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.75. With this latest performance, LEGN shares dropped by -20.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.27 for Legend Biotech Corporation [LEGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.18, while it was recorded at 46.61 for the last single week of trading, and 40.38 for the last 200 days.

Legend Biotech Corporation [LEGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Legend Biotech Corporation [LEGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -302.87. Legend Biotech Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -401.02.

Return on Total Capital for LEGN is now -274.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -369.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -385.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Legend Biotech Corporation [LEGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.20. Additionally, LEGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Legend Biotech Corporation [LEGN] managed to generate an average of -$344,078 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Legend Biotech Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Legend Biotech Corporation [LEGN]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Legend Biotech Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Legend Biotech Corporation [NASDAQ:LEGN] by around 17,092,728 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 4,786,421 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 18,755,805 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,634,954 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEGN stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,861,375 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 3,443,248 shares during the same period.