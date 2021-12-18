For Broadcom Inc. [AVGO], Analyst sees a rise to $635. What next?

Broadcom Inc. [NASDAQ: AVGO] closed the trading session at $620.68 on 12/16/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $611.50, while the highest price level was $640.656. The company report on December 9, 2021 that Broadcom Inc. Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization.

Broadcom Inc. (Nasdaq: AVGO), a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, today announced its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $10 billion of its common stock under a new share repurchase program. The authorization is effective until December 31, 2022.

“The initiation of a new share repurchase program reflects the confidence of the Board of Directors in Broadcom’s strong cash flow generation and provides us with a complementary tool to deliver value to our stockholders,” said Kirsten Spears, CFO of Broadcom Inc.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 41.76 percent and weekly performance of 6.39 percent. The stock has been moved at 33.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 22.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, AVGO reached to a volume of 4187463 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVGO shares is $653.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Broadcom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $660 to $665. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Broadcom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $564 to $659, while Truist kept a Buy rating on AVGO stock. On December 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AVGO shares from 650 to 680.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Broadcom Inc. is set at 17.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVGO in the course of the last twelve months was 34.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

AVGO stock trade performance evaluation

Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.39. With this latest performance, AVGO shares gained by 9.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.37 for Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 548.87, while it was recorded at 625.76 for the last single week of trading, and 492.29 for the last 200 days.

Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.24 and a Gross Margin at +46.68. Broadcom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.40.

Return on Total Capital for AVGO is now 7.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 174.42. Additionally, AVGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 170.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] managed to generate an average of $141,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Broadcom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Broadcom Inc. go to 14.74%.

Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $213,552 million, or 82.30% of AVGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVGO stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 38,630,429, which is approximately -1.877% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 36,041,222 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.06 billion in AVGO stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $21.89 billion in AVGO stock with ownership of nearly 0.802% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Broadcom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 969 institutional holders increased their position in Broadcom Inc. [NASDAQ:AVGO] by around 8,876,826 shares. Additionally, 652 investors decreased positions by around 9,536,224 shares, while 212 investors held positions by with 315,335,115 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 333,748,165 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVGO stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,132,045 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 967,017 shares during the same period.