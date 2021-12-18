FedEx Corporation [FDX] is -8.13% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

FedEx Corporation [NYSE: FDX] traded at a low on 12/16/21, posting a -0.94 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $238.52. The company report on December 16, 2021 that FedEx Corp. Reports Higher Second Quarter Operating Income.

Operating Income of $1.6 Billion, Up 9% Year Over Year; Up 11% on an Adjusted Basis.

New $5 Billion Share Repurchase Program Authorized, Including $1.5 Billion Accelerated Share Repurchase Program.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4222090 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of FedEx Corporation stands at 1.99% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.31%.

The market cap for FDX stock reached $63.10 billion, with 266.00 million shares outstanding and 245.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.92M shares, FDX reached a trading volume of 4222090 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FedEx Corporation [FDX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FDX shares is $303.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for FedEx Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $346 to $329. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2021, representing the official price target for FedEx Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FedEx Corporation is set at 5.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for FDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for FDX in the course of the last twelve months was 22.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has FDX stock performed recently?

FedEx Corporation [FDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.74. With this latest performance, FDX shares dropped by -5.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.99 for FedEx Corporation [FDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 238.65, while it was recorded at 241.30 for the last single week of trading, and 270.00 for the last 200 days.

FedEx Corporation [FDX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FedEx Corporation [FDX] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.18 and a Gross Margin at +21.23. FedEx Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.23.

Return on Total Capital for FDX is now 10.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FedEx Corporation [FDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 150.87. Additionally, FDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 141.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FedEx Corporation [FDX] managed to generate an average of $18,062 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.FedEx Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for FedEx Corporation [FDX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FedEx Corporation go to 17.16%.

Insider trade positions for FedEx Corporation [FDX]

There are presently around $45,353 million, or 72.50% of FDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FDX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,462,671, which is approximately 0.886% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,990,253 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.09 billion in FDX stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $3.29 billion in FDX stock with ownership of nearly 5.915% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FedEx Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 781 institutional holders increased their position in FedEx Corporation [NYSE:FDX] by around 14,692,914 shares. Additionally, 677 investors decreased positions by around 22,654,300 shares, while 236 investors held positions by with 151,010,779 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,357,993 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FDX stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,509,782 shares, while 184 institutional investors sold positions of 1,780,753 shares during the same period.