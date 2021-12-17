Yandex N.V. [YNDX] Revenue clocked in at $4.33 billion, down -10.10% YTD: What’s Next?

Yandex N.V. [NASDAQ: YNDX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.32% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.72%. The company report on December 6, 2021 that Arkady Volozh Extends Lock-up for an Additional Two Years.

Yandex (NASDAQ and MOEX:YNDX) today announces that its founder, CEO and principal shareholder, Arkady Volozh, has agreed to a further lock-up of his Class B shares.

Arkady has agreed with Yandex that he (and his family trust) will not sell or transfer any Class B shares during the next two years, ending December 31, 2023. This is an extension of the lock-up agreement that Arkady (and his family trust) entered into in December 2019. Arkady’s family trust currently holds approximately 30.8 million Class B shares.

Over the last 12 months, YNDX stock dropped by -11.65%. The one-year Yandex N.V. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.55. The average equity rating for YNDX stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $23.24 billion, with 363.39 million shares outstanding and 318.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, YNDX stock reached a trading volume of 2971147 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Yandex N.V. [YNDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YNDX shares is $91.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YNDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Yandex N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $77.50 to $111. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Yandex N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $81, while New Street analysts kept a Buy rating on YNDX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yandex N.V. is set at 2.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for YNDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.10.

YNDX Stock Performance Analysis:

Yandex N.V. [YNDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.72. With this latest performance, YNDX shares dropped by -23.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YNDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.93 for Yandex N.V. [YNDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.93, while it was recorded at 62.15 for the last single week of trading, and 70.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Yandex N.V. Fundamentals:

Yandex N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

YNDX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YNDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yandex N.V. go to 38.30%.

Yandex N.V. [YNDX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,052 million, or 84.30% of YNDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YNDX stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 29,534,698, which is approximately -0.309% of the company’s market cap and around 3.03% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 21,250,398 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.3 billion in YNDX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $789.66 million in YNDX stock with ownership of nearly 8.355% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yandex N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in Yandex N.V. [NASDAQ:YNDX] by around 12,894,390 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 9,341,682 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 224,001,252 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 246,237,324 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YNDX stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,704,481 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 396,147 shares during the same period.