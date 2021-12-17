why Upwork Inc. [UPWK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $65.75

Upwork Inc. [NASDAQ: UPWK] closed the trading session at $31.73 on 12/16/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $31.31, while the highest price level was $34.175.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.08 percent and weekly performance of -11.62 percent. The stock has been moved at -33.55 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -30.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -36.16 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, UPWK reached to a volume of 3042682 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Upwork Inc. [UPWK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPWK shares is $65.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPWK stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Upwork Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Upwork Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $32 to $48, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on UPWK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upwork Inc. is set at 2.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPWK in the course of the last twelve months was 136.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.90.

UPWK stock trade performance evaluation

Upwork Inc. [UPWK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.62. With this latest performance, UPWK shares dropped by -30.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.36 for Upwork Inc. [UPWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.94, while it was recorded at 33.08 for the last single week of trading, and 47.15 for the last 200 days.

Upwork Inc. [UPWK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upwork Inc. [UPWK] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.80 and a Gross Margin at +71.37. Upwork Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.12.

Return on Total Capital for UPWK is now -6.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Upwork Inc. [UPWK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.68. Additionally, UPWK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Upwork Inc. [UPWK] managed to generate an average of -$42,346 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Upwork Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Upwork Inc. [UPWK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,997 million, or 74.40% of UPWK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPWK stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 12,712,357, which is approximately 30.302% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,904,486 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $363.99 million in UPWK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $267.35 million in UPWK stock with ownership of nearly 6.793% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Upwork Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Upwork Inc. [NASDAQ:UPWK] by around 13,573,959 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 7,725,076 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 68,499,017 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,798,052 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPWK stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,776,205 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,224,356 shares during the same period.