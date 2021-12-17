why Rollins Inc. [ROL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $38.67

Rollins Inc. [NYSE: ROL] price surged by 0.56 percent to reach at $0.18. The company report on December 13, 2021 that Rollins, Inc. Acquisition Expands Northwest Exterminating into South Florida.

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial service company announced today that it recently completed the purchase of seven branches in Southeast and Southwest Florida from Hulett Environmental Services, Inc. Based in West Palm Beach, Hulett retained its core operations and will continue to serve communities from Palm Beach County to Vero Beach.

This expansion into South Florida will be an acquisition under Northwest Exterminating. Commenting on this matter, Tim Hulett said “I was pleased to team up with Northwest Exterminating to achieve my goals. While this was a difficult decision, this transaction allows me to balance the demands of continuing to lead Hulett with my strong desire to spend more time with my family.” The purchased branches will be rebranded during 2022 and become part of Northwest Exterminating’s southeastern platform business led by Stanford Phillips and his exceptional team.

A sum of 3537634 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.45M shares. Rollins Inc. shares reached a high of $32.83 and dropped to a low of $32.2098 until finishing in the latest session at $32.52.

The one-year ROL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.9. The average equity rating for ROL stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Rollins Inc. [ROL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROL shares is $38.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Rollins Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Rollins Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28.50 to $34, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on ROL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rollins Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROL in the course of the last twelve months was 89.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

ROL Stock Performance Analysis:

Rollins Inc. [ROL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.66. With this latest performance, ROL shares dropped by -9.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.26 for Rollins Inc. [ROL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.39, while it was recorded at 32.27 for the last single week of trading, and 35.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rollins Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rollins Inc. [ROL] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.03 and a Gross Margin at +47.39. Rollins Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.07.

Return on Total Capital for ROL is now 27.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rollins Inc. [ROL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.31. Additionally, ROL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rollins Inc. [ROL] managed to generate an average of $16,702 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.20.Rollins Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

ROL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rollins Inc. go to 8.20%.

Rollins Inc. [ROL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,311 million, or 41.00% of ROL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,646,718, which is approximately 14.589% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; APG ASSET MANAGEMENT N.V., holding 20,933,337 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $676.98 million in ROL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $545.02 million in ROL stock with ownership of nearly -0.285% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rollins Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 218 institutional holders increased their position in Rollins Inc. [NYSE:ROL] by around 11,003,483 shares. Additionally, 209 investors decreased positions by around 9,336,303 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 174,799,739 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 195,139,525 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROL stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 788,532 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 1,252,514 shares during the same period.