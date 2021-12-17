why Calliditas Therapeutics AB [publ] [CALT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $51.80

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) [NASDAQ: CALT] jumped around 4.29 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $22.93 at the close of the session, up 23.02%. The company report on December 15, 2021 that FDA grants Calliditas Therapeutics Accelerated Approval of TARPEYO™ (budesonide) to Reduce Proteinuria in IgA Nephropathy.

– TARPEYO (budesonide) delayed release capsules is the first and only treatment indicated to reduce proteinuria in adults with primary IgA nephropathy (IgAN) at risk of rapid disease progression, generally a urine protein-to-creatinine ratio (UPCR) ≥1.5g/g1.

– TARPEYO (developed under the project name NEFECON) is the first and only FDA- approved treatment that was specifically designed for this condition1,2.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock is now -31.80% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CALT Stock saw the intraday high of $27.50 and lowest of $22.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 34.75, which means current price is +61.25% above from all time high which was touched on 07/07/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 60.30K shares, CALT reached a trading volume of 5543115 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Calliditas Therapeutics AB [publ] [CALT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CALT shares is $51.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CALT stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on CALT stock.

How has CALT stock performed recently?

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) [CALT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.54. With this latest performance, CALT shares gained by 38.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CALT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.92 for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) [CALT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.97, while it was recorded at 18.66 for the last single week of trading, and 25.70 for the last 200 days.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB [publ] [CALT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) [CALT] shares currently have an operating margin of -42803.55. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -49598.86.

Return on Total Capital for CALT is now -36.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) [CALT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.40. Additionally, CALT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) [CALT] managed to generate an average of -$12,749,824 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.

Insider trade positions for Calliditas Therapeutics AB [publ] [CALT]

Positions in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) [NASDAQ:CALT] by around 27,037 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 225,716 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 659,151 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 911,904 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CALT stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,897 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 217,284 shares during the same period.