why BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $25.17

BeyondSpring Inc. [NASDAQ: BYSI] loss -1.85% on the last trading session, reaching $4.24 price per share at the time. The company report on December 15, 2021 that BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals Announces New Clinical Data Confirming Plinabulin’s Fast Onset Mechanism of Action in the Prevention of Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia at the 63rd ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition.

Adding plinabulin to a myelosuppressive chemotherapy regimen rapidly reversed (within 24 hours) chemotherapy-induced neutropenia and leukopenia in the PROTECTIVE-1 and -2 clinical studies, suggesting protection of the granulocyte-monocyte-progenitor stem cells as plinabulin’s mechanism of action for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN), at a level of p<0.0001 with the CIN dose of plinabulin. The data were presented in a poster at ASH on Sunday, December 12, 2021 . BeyondSpring Inc. represents 39.01 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $178.93 million with the latest information. BYSI stock price has been found in the range of $4.10 to $4.6399. If compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, BYSI reached a trading volume of 4444554 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BYSI shares is $25.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BYSI stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for BeyondSpring Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $45 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for BeyondSpring Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BeyondSpring Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 198.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.81.

Trading performance analysis for BYSI stock

BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.99. With this latest performance, BYSI shares dropped by -70.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.62 for BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.34, while it was recorded at 4.20 for the last single week of trading, and 13.59 for the last 200 days.

BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI] shares currently have an operating margin of -35672.78. BeyondSpring Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33873.89.

Return on Total Capital for BYSI is now -97.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -97.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -102.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -75.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.88. Additionally, BYSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI] managed to generate an average of -$670,033 per employee.BeyondSpring Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at BeyondSpring Inc. [BYSI]

There are presently around $42 million, or 26.30% of BYSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BYSI stocks are: ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. with ownership of 2,957,728, which is approximately -1.68% of the company’s market cap and around 68.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,601,971 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.92 million in BYSI stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.96 million in BYSI stock with ownership of nearly 2452.196% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BeyondSpring Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in BeyondSpring Inc. [NASDAQ:BYSI] by around 3,405,734 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 1,081,662 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 5,300,231 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,787,627 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BYSI stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,687,721 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 597,292 shares during the same period.