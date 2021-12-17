why Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $128.90

Best Buy Co. Inc. [NYSE: BBY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.21% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.99%. The company report on November 24, 2021 that Best Buy Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend.

The Board of Directors of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has authorized the payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable on January 4, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 14, 2021. The company had 243,762,453 shares of common stock issued and outstanding as of October 30, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, BBY stock dropped by -3.17%. The one-year Best Buy Co. Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.25. The average equity rating for BBY stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $24.78 billion, with 246.40 million shares outstanding and 222.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, BBY stock reached a trading volume of 3381612 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBY shares is $128.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Best Buy Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $130 to $140. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Best Buy Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $135 to $125, while Wedbush kept a Neutral rating on BBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Best Buy Co. Inc. is set at 4.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBY in the course of the last twelve months was 35.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

BBY Stock Performance Analysis:

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.99. With this latest performance, BBY shares dropped by -25.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.10 for Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.41, while it was recorded at 101.63 for the last single week of trading, and 114.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Best Buy Co. Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.44 and a Gross Margin at +22.25. Best Buy Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.80.

Return on Total Capital for BBY is now 31.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.99. Additionally, BBY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] managed to generate an average of $17,627 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 42.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.73.Best Buy Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

BBY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Best Buy Co. Inc. go to 9.40%.

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20,187 million, or 81.30% of BBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,108,681, which is approximately -0.568% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,238,139 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.18 billion in BBY stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $1.18 billion in BBY stock with ownership of nearly 4.675% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Best Buy Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 417 institutional holders increased their position in Best Buy Co. Inc. [NYSE:BBY] by around 11,887,525 shares. Additionally, 347 investors decreased positions by around 15,400,417 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 169,676,879 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,964,821 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBY stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,626,371 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 1,060,539 shares during the same period.