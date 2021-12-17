why Accenture plc [ACN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $383.96

Accenture plc [NYSE: ACN] closed the trading session at $400.60 on 12/16/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $399.02, while the highest price level was $413.65. The company report on December 16, 2021 that Accenture Acquires Zestgroup to Help Clients Procure a More Sustainable Future.

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Zestgroup, a services firm specializing in energy transitions, net carbon-zero projects and procurement of renewables. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 53.36 percent and weekly performance of 7.85 percent. The stock has been moved at 42.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 19.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.14M shares, ACN reached to a volume of 6245505 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Accenture plc [ACN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACN shares is $383.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Accenture plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Accenture plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $335, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Outperform rating on ACN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Accenture plc is set at 9.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACN in the course of the last twelve months was 41.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

ACN stock trade performance evaluation

Accenture plc [ACN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.85. With this latest performance, ACN shares gained by 7.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.12 for Accenture plc [ACN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 359.49, while it was recorded at 380.56 for the last single week of trading, and 315.88 for the last 200 days.

Accenture plc [ACN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Accenture plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Accenture plc [ACN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Accenture plc go to 10.72%.

Accenture plc [ACN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $178,259 million, or 73.90% of ACN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 55,114,702, which is approximately 0.422% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,442,896 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.05 billion in ACN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.49 billion in ACN stock with ownership of nearly -0.113% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Accenture plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 850 institutional holders increased their position in Accenture plc [NYSE:ACN] by around 18,799,729 shares. Additionally, 824 investors decreased positions by around 15,740,581 shares, while 319 investors held positions by with 440,436,884 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 474,977,194 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACN stock had 148 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,770,603 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 819,538 shares during the same period.