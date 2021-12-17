Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] fell -2.16% so far this year. What now?

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [NYSE: WPM] gained 4.29% or 1.68 points to close at $40.84 with a heavy trading volume of 2815960 shares. The company report on December 13, 2021 that Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Acquisition of Gold and Silver Streams on Artemis’s Blackwater Project.

Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. (“Wheaton” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the existing gold stream (the “Gold Stream”) held by New Gold Inc. (“New Gold”) in respect of gold production from the Blackwater Gold Project located in British Columbia, Canada (the “Blackwater Project”). In addition, the Company has entered into a Precious Metal Purchase Agreement (the “Silver Stream”) with Artemis Gold Inc. (“Artemis”) (TSX: ARTG) in respect of silver production from the Blackwater Project.

It opened the trading session at $39.74, the shares rose to $41.025 and dropped to $39.66, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WPM points out that the company has recorded -6.44% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -17.19% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.14M shares, WPM reached to a volume of 2815960 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WPM shares is $60.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WPM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on WPM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for WPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for WPM in the course of the last twelve months was 24.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 13.60.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.22. With this latest performance, WPM shares dropped by -8.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.75 for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.30, while it was recorded at 40.33 for the last single week of trading, and 42.68 for the last 200 days.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.95 and a Gross Margin at +53.24. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +46.32.

Return on Total Capital for WPM is now 9.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.48. Additionally, WPM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] managed to generate an average of $17,464,566 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 40.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.60 and a Current Ratio set at 13.60.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. go to 26.97%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]

There are presently around $10,131 million, or 64.10% of WPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WPM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 21,141,071, which is approximately -5.815% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 19,809,661 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $775.75 million in WPM stocks shares; and FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $646.41 million in WPM stock with ownership of nearly -0.306% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 221 institutional holders increased their position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [NYSE:WPM] by around 18,350,831 shares. Additionally, 200 investors decreased positions by around 13,906,467 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 226,440,685 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 258,697,983 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WPM stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,981,138 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 1,625,514 shares during the same period.