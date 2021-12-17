Wall Street Analyst Initiated Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE: EMR] price surged by 1.25 percent to reach at $1.16. The company report on December 16, 2021 that Emerson Strengthens Presence in Renewable Energy Sector with Acquisition of Mita-Teknik.

Transaction expands Emerson’s capabilities within the wind power generation market.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today announced it has acquired Mita-Teknik in an all-cash transaction. Founded in 1969, Mita-Teknik is a leader in the control automation business for wind power generation, equipping wind turbines and wind farms with technologies for optimal performance and unsurpassed reliability. This acquisition is highly complementary to Emerson’s existing control system portfolio and supports the company’s ability to help customers in their quest to digitally transform operations and meet sustainability goals.

A sum of 2913024 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.99M shares. Emerson Electric Co. shares reached a high of $94.85 and dropped to a low of $93.23 until finishing in the latest session at $93.89.

The one-year EMR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.51. The average equity rating for EMR stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMR shares is $109.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Emerson Electric Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Emerson Electric Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $104, while Gordon Haskett analysts kept a Buy rating on EMR stock. On January 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for EMR shares from 89 to 97.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emerson Electric Co. is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for EMR in the course of the last twelve months was 31.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

EMR Stock Performance Analysis:

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.07. With this latest performance, EMR shares dropped by -2.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.47 for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.60, while it was recorded at 92.58 for the last single week of trading, and 95.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Emerson Electric Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.67 and a Gross Margin at +39.59. Emerson Electric Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.63.

Return on Total Capital for EMR is now 18.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.19. Additionally, EMR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] managed to generate an average of $26,563 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Emerson Electric Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

EMR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Emerson Electric Co. go to 10.69%.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $40,914 million, or 75.10% of EMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,797,725, which is approximately 0.358% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,769,168 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.6 billion in EMR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.44 billion in EMR stock with ownership of nearly -1.793% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Emerson Electric Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 706 institutional holders increased their position in Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE:EMR] by around 18,026,357 shares. Additionally, 728 investors decreased positions by around 19,563,036 shares, while 343 investors held positions by with 403,630,789 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 441,220,182 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EMR stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,547,120 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 2,497,478 shares during the same period.