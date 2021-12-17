VMware Inc. [VMW] is -0.55% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

VMware Inc. [NYSE: VMW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.00% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.45%. The company report on December 16, 2021 that Our Mission: Deliver the Trusted Foundation to Accelerate Innovation.

VMware President Sumit Dhawan, CMO Carol Carpenter and ESG VP Nicola Acutt explore the new realities of our multi‑cloud world and how VMware helps customers accelerate innovation with the “power of and.”.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, VMW stock dropped by -3.39%. The one-year VMware Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.78. The average equity rating for VMW stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $47.88 billion, with 419.46 million shares outstanding and 207.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, VMW stock reached a trading volume of 2573209 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on VMware Inc. [VMW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VMW shares is $150.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VMW stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for VMware Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2021, representing the official price target for VMware Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $170, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on VMW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VMware Inc. is set at 3.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for VMW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for VMW in the course of the last twelve months was 11.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

VMW Stock Performance Analysis:

VMware Inc. [VMW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.45. With this latest performance, VMW shares dropped by -8.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VMW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.60 for VMware Inc. [VMW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 133.00, while it was recorded at 112.63 for the last single week of trading, and 149.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VMware Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VMware Inc. [VMW] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.64 and a Gross Margin at +81.81. VMware Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.49.

Return on Total Capital for VMW is now 15.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VMware Inc. [VMW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.76. Additionally, VMW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VMware Inc. [VMW] managed to generate an average of $60,529 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.VMware Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

VMW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VMW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VMware Inc. go to 5.23%.

VMware Inc. [VMW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20,759 million, or 19.10% of VMW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VMW stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 24,637,764, which is approximately 3.909% of the company’s market cap and around 37.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,785,259 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.79 billion in VMW stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.37 billion in VMW stock with ownership of nearly 0.531% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VMware Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 447 institutional holders increased their position in VMware Inc. [NYSE:VMW] by around 20,051,315 shares. Additionally, 420 investors decreased positions by around 14,886,987 shares, while 206 investors held positions by with 148,297,630 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,235,932 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VMW stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,947,364 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 5,888,230 shares during the same period.