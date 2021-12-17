Varonis Systems Inc. [VRNS] Is Currently -8.26 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Varonis Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: VRNS] price plunged by -8.26 percent to reach at -$4.14. The company report on November 22, 2021 that Varonis to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, announced its participation at the following upcoming conferences:.

The 5th Annual Wells Fargo Virtual TMT Summit, which will be held on November 30-December 2, 2021. The presentation is scheduled for 8:00 am ET on December 1.

A sum of 3278891 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 806.23K shares. Varonis Systems Inc. shares reached a high of $49.21 and dropped to a low of $45.73 until finishing in the latest session at $45.99.

The one-year VRNS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.42. The average equity rating for VRNS stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Varonis Systems Inc. [VRNS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRNS shares is $74.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRNS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Varonis Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Varonis Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on VRNS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Varonis Systems Inc. is set at 2.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRNS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRNS in the course of the last twelve months was 686.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.00.

VRNS Stock Performance Analysis:

Varonis Systems Inc. [VRNS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.38. With this latest performance, VRNS shares dropped by -24.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.62 for Varonis Systems Inc. [VRNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.22, while it was recorded at 49.02 for the last single week of trading, and 57.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Varonis Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Varonis Systems Inc. [VRNS] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.79 and a Gross Margin at +84.88. Varonis Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.12.

Return on Total Capital for VRNS is now -30.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Varonis Systems Inc. [VRNS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 290.21. Additionally, VRNS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 290.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Varonis Systems Inc. [VRNS] managed to generate an average of -$54,689 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Varonis Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

VRNS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRNS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Varonis Systems Inc. go to 48.80%.

Varonis Systems Inc. [VRNS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,495 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRNS stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 12,934,361, which is approximately -1.37% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,813,061 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $491.93 million in VRNS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $481.55 million in VRNS stock with ownership of nearly -0.423% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Varonis Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Varonis Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:VRNS] by around 9,933,705 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 5,927,568 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 93,754,091 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,615,364 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRNS stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,006,545 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 843,370 shares during the same period.