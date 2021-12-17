uniQure N.V. [QURE] Stock trading around $20.24 per share: What’s Next?

uniQure N.V. [NASDAQ: QURE] closed the trading session at $20.24 on 12/16/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.50, while the highest price level was $25.635. The company report on December 16, 2021 that uniQure Announces Clinical Update on First Patients in Phase I/II Clinical Trial of AMT-130 Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Huntington’s Disease.

~ Treatment was well tolerated with no significant safety issues.

related to AMT-130 in first two treated patients through one year of follow-up ~.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -43.98 percent and weekly performance of -27.79 percent. The stock has been moved at -38.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -34.84 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -45.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 523.37K shares, QURE reached to a volume of 6150248 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about uniQure N.V. [QURE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QURE shares is $66.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QURE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for uniQure N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2021, representing the official price target for uniQure N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $78, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on QURE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for uniQure N.V. is set at 2.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for QURE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for QURE in the course of the last twelve months was 3.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 14.20.

QURE stock trade performance evaluation

uniQure N.V. [QURE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.79. With this latest performance, QURE shares dropped by -34.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QURE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.51 for uniQure N.V. [QURE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.93, while it was recorded at 26.81 for the last single week of trading, and 31.52 for the last 200 days.

uniQure N.V. [QURE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and uniQure N.V. [QURE] shares currently have an operating margin of -334.34. uniQure N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -333.27.

Return on Total Capital for QURE is now -35.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, uniQure N.V. [QURE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.33. Additionally, QURE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, uniQure N.V. [QURE] managed to generate an average of -$376,578 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.uniQure N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.20 and a Current Ratio set at 14.20.

uniQure N.V. [QURE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,060 million, or 97.60% of QURE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QURE stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,387,263, which is approximately -0.593% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,243,498 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $122.0 million in QURE stocks shares; and FEDERATED HERMES, INC., currently with $94.58 million in QURE stock with ownership of nearly -1.483% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in uniQure N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in uniQure N.V. [NASDAQ:QURE] by around 7,517,850 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 6,519,173 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 22,835,590 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,872,613 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QURE stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,330,685 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 842,199 shares during the same period.