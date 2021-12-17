UBS slashes price target on Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] – find out why.

Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE: CAT] gained 1.79% or 3.62 points to close at $206.17 with a heavy trading volume of 2833498 shares. The company report on December 14, 2021 that Eos Energy Enterprises Appoints New Chief Financial Officer.

It opened the trading session at $205.00, the shares rose to $208.229 and dropped to $204.65, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CAT points out that the company has recorded -1.29% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -17.74% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.45M shares, CAT reached to a volume of 2833498 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAT shares is $226.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Caterpillar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Caterpillar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $265, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on CAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caterpillar Inc. is set at 4.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAT in the course of the last twelve months was 24.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for CAT stock

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.00. With this latest performance, CAT shares gained by 0.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.57 for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 201.57, while it was recorded at 203.01 for the last single week of trading, and 215.09 for the last 200 days.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.93 and a Gross Margin at +27.39. Caterpillar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.18.

Return on Total Capital for CAT is now 9.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 246.45. Additionally, CAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 172.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] managed to generate an average of $30,812 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Caterpillar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caterpillar Inc. go to 32.24%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]

There are presently around $75,550 million, or 69.50% of CAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,854,764, which is approximately 0.885% of the company’s market cap and around 0.19% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 40,777,593 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.26 billion in CAT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.64 billion in CAT stock with ownership of nearly 2.274% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caterpillar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 926 institutional holders increased their position in Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE:CAT] by around 16,863,414 shares. Additionally, 855 investors decreased positions by around 24,206,423 shares, while 319 investors held positions by with 331,925,717 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 372,995,554 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAT stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,173,982 shares, while 152 institutional investors sold positions of 2,301,166 shares during the same period.