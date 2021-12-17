The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] is 31.44% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [NYSE: TD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.62% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.76%. The company report on December 14, 2021 that TD Bank Group Engages Diversity Firms to Actively Lead a US$500 Million Green Bond Offering – a First Among Canadian Issuers.

Underwriting team aims to promote greater diversity and inclusion in capital markets .

Over the last 12 months, TD stock rose by 30.91%. The one-year The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock forecast points to a potential downside of -14.87. The average equity rating for TD stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $135.34 billion, with 1.82 billion shares outstanding and 1.82 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, TD stock reached a trading volume of 5945821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TD shares is $64.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2021, representing the official price target for The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Toronto-Dominion Bank is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for TD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 289.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for TD in the course of the last twelve months was 3.96.

TD Stock Performance Analysis:

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.76. With this latest performance, TD shares dropped by -0.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.06 for The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.74, while it was recorded at 74.39 for the last single week of trading, and 69.07 for the last 200 days.

TD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank go to 7.48%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $66,480 million, or 66.70% of TD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TD stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 141,757,528, which is approximately 4.42% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 81,164,673 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.98 billion in TD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.4 billion in TD stock with ownership of nearly 6.257% of the company’s market capitalization.

299 institutional holders increased their position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank [NYSE:TD] by around 49,836,287 shares. Additionally, 232 investors decreased positions by around 48,485,626 shares, while 156 investors held positions by with 803,717,041 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 902,038,954 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TD stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,903,115 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 1,089,785 shares during the same period.