The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] gain 87.53% so far this year. What now?

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [NASDAQ: GT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.24% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.04%. The company report on December 9, 2021 that GOODYEAR AND MICKEY THOMPSON HIT THE GAS ON INTEGRATION.

Historic integration milestone recognized through production of new Mickey Thompson ET Front tire at Goodyear manufacturing facility.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

With a continued focus on identifying connections to benefit a combined organization, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) announced that Mickey Thompson ET Front tires are now produced at Goodyear’s Innovation Center Manufacturing (ICM) facility in Akron, Ohio.

Over the last 12 months, GT stock rose by 87.71%. The one-year The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.77. The average equity rating for GT stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.87 billion, with 283.00 million shares outstanding and 280.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.94M shares, GT stock reached a trading volume of 4539059 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GT shares is $24.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2021, representing the official price target for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on GT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for GT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for GT in the course of the last twelve months was 11.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

GT Stock Performance Analysis:

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.04. With this latest performance, GT shares dropped by -10.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.98 for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.90, while it was recorded at 21.18 for the last single week of trading, and 18.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.87 and a Gross Margin at +20.09. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.18.

Return on Total Capital for GT is now -1.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 223.26. Additionally, GT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 198.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] managed to generate an average of -$20,226 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

GT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company go to 9.13%.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,864 million, or 85.80% of GT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,688,727, which is approximately -9.729% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,960,353 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $552.96 million in GT stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $391.37 million in GT stock with ownership of nearly 60.529% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [NASDAQ:GT] by around 38,562,103 shares. Additionally, 192 investors decreased positions by around 33,538,674 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 165,055,074 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,155,851 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GT stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,993,659 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 9,854,017 shares during the same period.