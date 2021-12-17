Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] moved down -0.63: Why It’s Important

Spirit Airlines Inc. [NYSE: SAVE] traded at a low on 12/15/21, posting a -0.63 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $22.21. The company report on December 14, 2021 that Spirit Airlines Giving Memphis Travelers More Convenient, Nonstop Opportunities to Soar.

Spirit Airlines to launch with nonstop service to Las Vegas, Orlando, and Los Angeles in 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Bright yellow planes will soon be flying into the Home of the Blues for the first time as Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) today announced the addition of Memphis to its route map, launching three daily, nonstop routes to Las Vegas (LAS) and Orlando (MCO) in April 2022, followed by Los Angeles (LAX) in June 2022. Memphis will be the second Tennessee airport Spirit serves following its entrance into Nashville in 2019.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5525837 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Spirit Airlines Inc. stands at 3.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.59%.

The market cap for SAVE stock reached $2.45 billion, with 108.40 million shares outstanding and 108.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.67M shares, SAVE reached a trading volume of 5525837 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAVE shares is $33.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAVE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Spirit Airlines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Spirit Airlines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on SAVE stock. On June 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SAVE shares from 40 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit Airlines Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for SAVE in the course of the last twelve months was 8.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has SAVE stock performed recently?

Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.93. With this latest performance, SAVE shares dropped by -6.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.03 for Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.24, while it was recorded at 22.71 for the last single week of trading, and 29.38 for the last 200 days.

Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.65 and a Gross Margin at -39.96. Spirit Airlines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.68.

Return on Total Capital for SAVE is now -12.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 214.84. Additionally, SAVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 191.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] managed to generate an average of -$49,321 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Spirit Airlines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]

There are presently around $1,555 million, or 64.90% of SAVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAVE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,733,488, which is approximately 0.502% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,952,936 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.1 million in SAVE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $142.76 million in SAVE stock with ownership of nearly 0.395% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spirit Airlines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Spirit Airlines Inc. [NYSE:SAVE] by around 11,578,669 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 10,807,265 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 47,205,366 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,591,300 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAVE stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,386,716 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 4,102,613 shares during the same period.