Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] Stock trading around $146.39 per share: What’s Next?

Skyworks Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: SWKS] plunged by -$13.55 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $161.41 during the day while it closed the day at $146.39. The company report on December 1, 2021 that Skyworks to Present at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS), an innovator of high-performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things, today announced that executives will participate in the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference at 8:30 a.m. PST on Dec. 7, 2021.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. stock has also loss -9.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SWKS stock has declined by -16.47% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -13.02% and lost -4.25% year-on date.

The market cap for SWKS stock reached $23.99 billion, with 165.20 million shares outstanding and 164.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, SWKS reached a trading volume of 6975105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWKS shares is $205.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Summit Insights have made an estimate for Skyworks Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $220 to $165. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Skyworks Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $220, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on SWKS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skyworks Solutions Inc. is set at 5.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for SWKS in the course of the last twelve months was 30.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

SWKS stock trade performance evaluation

Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.09. With this latest performance, SWKS shares dropped by -10.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.08 for Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 161.05, while it was recorded at 157.54 for the last single week of trading, and 174.57 for the last 200 days.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.88 and a Gross Margin at +48.82. Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.33.

Return on Total Capital for SWKS is now 27.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.20. Additionally, SWKS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.68.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Skyworks Solutions Inc. go to 12.55%.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19,686 million, or 75.70% of SWKS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWKS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,838,673, which is approximately 0.689% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,337,985 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.45 billion in SWKS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.19 billion in SWKS stock with ownership of nearly 0.641% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Skyworks Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 506 institutional holders increased their position in Skyworks Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:SWKS] by around 6,150,540 shares. Additionally, 442 investors decreased positions by around 7,684,015 shares, while 162 investors held positions by with 109,250,976 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,085,531 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWKS stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,184,728 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 1,036,041 shares during the same period.