Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] Is Currently 6.95 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [NYSE: SAND] gained 6.95% on the last trading session, reaching $5.85 price per share at the time. The company report on December 15, 2021 that SANDSTORM GOLD ROYALTIES DECLARES INAUGURAL DIVIDEND.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (“Sandstorm Gold Royalties”, “Sandstorm” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SAND) (TSX: SSL) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared the Company’s first cash dividend in the amount of C$0.02 per common share for the first quarter of 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 18, 2022. The dividend will be paid on January 28, 2022. The dividend qualifies as an “eligible dividend” as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada).

The declaration, timing, amount, and payment of future dividends will be subject to the discretion and approval of the Board of Directors. The Company will review the dividend program on an ongoing basis and may amend it at any time depending on the Company’s then current financial position, capital allocation framework, profitability, cash flow, debt covenant compliance, legal requirements and other factors considered relevant. As such, no assurances can be made that any future dividends will be declared and/or paid. Dividends paid to shareholders outside Canada (non-resident investors) will be subject to Canadian non-resident withholding taxes.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. represents 194.57 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.14 billion with the latest information. SAND stock price has been found in the range of $5.62 to $5.865.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, SAND reached a trading volume of 2969652 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAND shares is $6.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAND stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on SAND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.27. With this latest performance, SAND shares dropped by -14.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.61 for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.34, while it was recorded at 5.61 for the last single week of trading, and 7.11 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.39 and a Gross Margin at +48.77. Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.85.

Return on Total Capital for SAND is now 5.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.45. Additionally, SAND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] managed to generate an average of $805,772 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

There are presently around $430 million, or 50.93% of SAND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAND stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 20,833,586, which is approximately -2.818% of the company’s market cap and around 1.34% of the total institutional ownership; GREAT WEST LIFE ASSURANCE CO /CAN/, holding 5,880,568 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.17 million in SAND stocks shares; and HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $29.53 million in SAND stock with ownership of nearly 3.38% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [NYSE:SAND] by around 6,804,093 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 7,858,542 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 64,038,145 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,700,780 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAND stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,155,475 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 4,486,986 shares during the same period.