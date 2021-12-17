Redburn slashes price target on Novartis AG [NVS] – find out why.

Novartis AG [NYSE: NVS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.58% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.00%. The company report on December 16, 2021 that Novartis initiates new USD 15 billion share buyback highlighting confidence in growth and pipeline.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Share buyback of up to USD 15bn planned to be executed by end 2023, highlighting confidence in top line growth and deep pipeline.

Over the last 12 months, NVS stock dropped by -5.39%. The one-year Novartis AG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.24. The average equity rating for NVS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $210.66 billion, with 2.24 billion shares outstanding and 2.10 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, NVS stock reached a trading volume of 5933070 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Novartis AG [NVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVS shares is $104.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Novartis AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Novartis AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novartis AG is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVS in the course of the last twelve months was 32.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

NVS Stock Performance Analysis:

Novartis AG [NVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.00. With this latest performance, NVS shares gained by 5.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.04 for Novartis AG [NVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.34, while it was recorded at 81.94 for the last single week of trading, and 87.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Novartis AG Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novartis AG [NVS] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.23 and a Gross Margin at +68.92. Novartis AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.59.

Return on Total Capital for NVS is now 12.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Novartis AG [NVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.88. Additionally, NVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novartis AG [NVS] managed to generate an average of $71,616 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Novartis AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

NVS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novartis AG go to 6.95%.

Novartis AG [NVS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,062 million, or 10.00% of NVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVS stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 29,265,900, which is approximately 19.681% of the company’s market cap and around 9.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 19,061,650 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.55 billion in NVS stocks shares; and LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P, currently with $1.54 billion in NVS stock with ownership of nearly -0.421% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Novartis AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 432 institutional holders increased their position in Novartis AG [NYSE:NVS] by around 14,383,037 shares. Additionally, 486 investors decreased positions by around 12,490,264 shares, while 250 investors held positions by with 194,692,868 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 221,566,169 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVS stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 854,187 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 589,949 shares during the same period.