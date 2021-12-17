RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO] – find out why.

Eldorado Gold Corporation [NYSE: EGO] surged by $0.31 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $8.94 during the day while it closed the day at $8.90. The company report on December 15, 2021 that Eldorado Gold Releases Updated Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Statement.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) today releases its updated Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource (“MRMR”) estimates as of September 30, 2021.

Eldorado Gold Corporation stock has also gained 0.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EGO stock has inclined by 7.88% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -13.09% and lost -32.93% year-on date.

The market cap for EGO stock reached $1.63 billion, with 182.45 million shares outstanding and 181.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, EGO reached a trading volume of 3524679 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Eldorado Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Eldorado Gold Corporation stock. On January 16, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for EGO shares from 9 to 7.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eldorado Gold Corporation is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for EGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for EGO in the course of the last twelve months was 21.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

EGO stock trade performance evaluation

Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.91. With this latest performance, EGO shares dropped by -10.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.81 for Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.35, while it was recorded at 8.76 for the last single week of trading, and 9.90 for the last 200 days.

Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Eldorado Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eldorado Gold Corporation go to -3.01%.

Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $908 million, or 75.80% of EGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EGO stocks are: HELIKON INVESTMENTS LTD with ownership of 22,306,025, which is approximately 15.639% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 17,647,116 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $151.59 million in EGO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $88.59 million in EGO stock with ownership of nearly -0.823% of the company’s market capitalization.

49 institutional holders increased their position in Eldorado Gold Corporation [NYSE:EGO] by around 13,425,492 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 9,513,430 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 82,785,733 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,724,655 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EGO stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 133,952 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,377,371 shares during the same period.