ONEOK Inc. [OKE] Stock trading around $58.31 per share: What’s Next?

ONEOK Inc. [NYSE: OKE] price plunged by -2.10 percent to reach at -$1.25. The company report on December 7, 2021 that ONEOK to Participate in Wells Fargo Midstream, Utility and Renewables Symposium.

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will participate in virtual meetings at the Wells Fargo Midstream, Utility and Renewables Symposium Dec. 8-9, 2021.

ONEOK management will participate in a fireside chat session at 2:40 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (1:40 p.m. Central Standard Time) on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

A sum of 2624164 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.45M shares. ONEOK Inc. shares reached a high of $60.15 and dropped to a low of $58.14 until finishing in the latest session at $58.31.

The one-year OKE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.07. The average equity rating for OKE stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ONEOK Inc. [OKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OKE shares is $65.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for ONEOK Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2021, representing the official price target for ONEOK Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $66, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on OKE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ONEOK Inc. is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for OKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

OKE Stock Performance Analysis:

ONEOK Inc. [OKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.54. With this latest performance, OKE shares dropped by -7.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.83 for ONEOK Inc. [OKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.94, while it was recorded at 59.89 for the last single week of trading, and 55.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ONEOK Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ONEOK Inc. [OKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.48 and a Gross Margin at +23.96. ONEOK Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.25.

Return on Total Capital for OKE is now 9.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ONEOK Inc. [OKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 237.68. Additionally, OKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 237.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ONEOK Inc. [OKE] managed to generate an average of $212,339 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.ONEOK Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

OKE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONEOK Inc. go to 9.86%.

ONEOK Inc. [OKE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,313 million, or 65.90% of OKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OKE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,457,496, which is approximately 0.466% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,914,881 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.56 billion in OKE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.86 billion in OKE stock with ownership of nearly 4.15% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ONEOK Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 429 institutional holders increased their position in ONEOK Inc. [NYSE:OKE] by around 13,503,376 shares. Additionally, 344 investors decreased positions by around 13,832,880 shares, while 173 investors held positions by with 263,340,906 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 290,677,162 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OKE stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,344,708 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 1,969,987 shares during the same period.