NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] Is Currently -4.98 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NASDAQ: NXPI] traded at a low on 12/16/21, posting a -4.98 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $217.95. The company report on December 16, 2021 that NXP and Foxconn Industrial Internet Ltd. Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Automotive Innovation.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ : NXPI), a leading automotive semiconductor company, has announced a strategic partnership with Foxconn Industrial Internet Ltd., a subsidy company of Foxconn group, (FII;601138.SH) to transform the car into the ultimate edge device. NXP will provide FII with its comprehensive portfolio of automotive technologies.

The initial phase of the joint project will focus on the development of a full digital cockpit solution, based on the NXP i.MX 8 QuadMax. The platform will include digital clusters, and a head-up display (HUD) system, which will enable leading global automotive OEMs and Tier Ones to deliver vivid in-vehicle experiences for their customers. The digital cockpit solution is expected to start mass production in 2023. The companies aim to expand the relationship into UWB-based secure car access, and safe automated driving, augmented by NXP’s leading radar solutions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3172784 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NXP Semiconductors N.V. stands at 3.79% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.50%.

The market cap for NXPI stock reached $57.63 billion, with 266.56 million shares outstanding and 265.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, NXPI reached a trading volume of 3172784 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXPI shares is $238.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein dropped their target price from $245 to $230. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2021, representing the official price target for NXP Semiconductors N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $260, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on NXPI stock. On July 15, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for NXPI shares from 225 to 220.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NXP Semiconductors N.V. is set at 8.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for NXPI in the course of the last twelve months was 21.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has NXPI stock performed recently?

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.20. With this latest performance, NXPI shares dropped by -0.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.85 for NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 211.61, while it was recorded at 223.11 for the last single week of trading, and 204.61 for the last 200 days.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.44 and a Gross Margin at +33.94. NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.60.

Return on Total Capital for NXPI is now 2.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.72. Additionally, NXPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] managed to generate an average of $1,793 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. go to 21.74%.

Insider trade positions for NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]

There are presently around $55,631 million, or 92.90% of NXPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXPI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,577,269, which is approximately -0.486% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 20,151,107 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.62 billion in NXPI stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $2.83 billion in NXPI stock with ownership of nearly 0.234% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NXP Semiconductors N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 432 institutional holders increased their position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NASDAQ:NXPI] by around 14,558,914 shares. Additionally, 390 investors decreased positions by around 17,994,024 shares, while 141 investors held positions by with 209,973,096 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 242,526,034 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXPI stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,397,967 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 1,575,251 shares during the same period.