Morgan Stanley lifts Rio Tinto Group [RIO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Rio Tinto Group [NYSE: RIO] The company report on December 10, 2021 that Rio Tinto QMM Launches the Construction of Its Renewable Energy Project.

In accordance with the commitments made last July, Rio Tinto QIT Madagascar Minerals (QMM) and its partner Crossboundary Energy (CBE) today laid the foundation stone for the solar and wind power plant project that will supply the QMM ilmenite mine operations in Fort Dauphin, in southern Madagascar. The ceremony took place in the Ehoala Park area, in the presence of high dignitaries, including the Minister of Energy and Hydrocarbons, the Minister of Environment, the mayor of Fort-Dauphin and the Governor of the Anosy Region. The renewable energy project plays a key role in implementing QMM’s ‘sustainable mine’ concept and enabling Rio Tinto operations in Madagascar to reach carbon neutrality by 2023.

The renewable energy plant will be built and operated by CBE, a recognized independent power producer, with whom QMM has signed a 20-year power purchase agreement. The first unit, an 8 MW solar energy facility, will be operational in 2022. The 12 MW wind power facility will be completed in 2023. The project also includes an 8.25 MW lithium-ion battery energy storage system. Around 18,000 solar panels and four wind turbines will enable QMM to meet all of its electricity needs during peak periods and up to 60% of its annual electricity consumption, as well as to reduce its annual carbon dioxide emissions by about 26,000 tonnes. In addition, the renewable power supply will reduce QMM’s heavy fuel oil purchases by up to 8,500 tonnes per year. With this plant, QMM will also replace the majority of the electricity it currently supplies to the town of Fort-Dauphin and its 80,000 community members with clean energy.

A sum of 3804003 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.83M shares. Rio Tinto Group shares reached a high of $66.395 and dropped to a low of $65.66 until finishing in the latest session at $65.80.

The one-year RIO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.89. The average equity rating for RIO stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIO shares is $72.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Rio Tinto Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Rio Tinto Group stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rio Tinto Group is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for RIO in the course of the last twelve months was 13.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Rio Tinto Group [RIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.84. With this latest performance, RIO shares gained by 8.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.76 for Rio Tinto Group [RIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.33, while it was recorded at 64.67 for the last single week of trading, and 76.94 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rio Tinto Group [RIO] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.10 and a Gross Margin at +40.98. Rio Tinto Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.90.

Return on Total Capital for RIO is now 28.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rio Tinto Group [RIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.39. Additionally, RIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rio Tinto Group [RIO] managed to generate an average of $160,467 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Rio Tinto Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rio Tinto Group go to 3.20%.

There are presently around $6,630 million, or 8.70% of RIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIO stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 13,358,333, which is approximately 3.344% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 10,931,820 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $705.65 million in RIO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $486.13 million in RIO stock with ownership of nearly 92.01% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rio Tinto Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 320 institutional holders increased their position in Rio Tinto Group [NYSE:RIO] by around 12,750,600 shares. Additionally, 242 investors decreased positions by around 10,807,596 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 79,155,842 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,714,038 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIO stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,863,465 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 2,348,047 shares during the same period.