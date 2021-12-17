MoneyLion Inc. [ML] Stock trading around $3.73 per share: What’s Next?

MoneyLion Inc. [NYSE: ML] price surged by 7.80 percent to reach at $0.27. The company report on December 16, 2021 that MoneyLion to Acquire Even Financial, Expanding Distribution Network and Enhancing Consumers’ Financial Access and Decision Making.

Even’s embedded finance marketplace and infrastructure provide MoneyLion with best-in-class distribution capabilities and a growing network of over 900 partners.

A sum of 3015157 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.35M shares. MoneyLion Inc. shares reached a high of $3.99 and dropped to a low of $3.61 until finishing in the latest session at $3.73.

The one-year ML stock forecast points to a potential upside of 62.7.

Guru’s Opinion on MoneyLion Inc. [ML]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for MoneyLion Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2021, representing the official price target for MoneyLion Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MoneyLion Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for ML stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

ML Stock Performance Analysis:

MoneyLion Inc. [ML] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.36. With this latest performance, ML shares dropped by -36.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ML stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.38 for MoneyLion Inc. [ML]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.28, while it was recorded at 3.58 for the last single week of trading, and 8.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MoneyLion Inc. Fundamentals:

MoneyLion Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

MoneyLion Inc. [ML] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $168 million, or 35.90% of ML stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ML stocks are: STEPSTONE GROUP LP with ownership of 13,128,219, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 14.40% of the total institutional ownership; ATALAYA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 7,775,803 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.9 million in ML stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $18.06 million in ML stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MoneyLion Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in MoneyLion Inc. [NYSE:ML] by around 41,222,847 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 18,435,720 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 11,162,641 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,495,926 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ML stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,843,160 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 13,470,480 shares during the same period.