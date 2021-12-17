McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX] Revenue clocked in at $129.30 million, down -15.72% YTD: What’s Next?

McEwen Mining Inc. [NYSE: MUX] traded at a low on 12/15/21, posting a -2.33 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.83. The company report on November 24, 2021 that Certarus Enters Agreement with McEwen Mining to Provide a Cleaner Energy Solution for Mine Air Heating.

Certarus Ltd. (“Certarus” or the “Corporation”) has entered into a long-term agreement with McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) to convert and supply the Fox Complex in Matheson, Ontario with compressed natural gas (CNG) for mine air heating in the underground ventilation system. CNG will be used to replace propane as the primary fuel for heating at both the Froome and Black Fox Mines.

CNG is a high-performance, lower carbon fuel alternative that offers cost savings and emission reduction benefits. In addition to helping to lower the mine’s carbon footprint, the flexibility of Certarus’ mobile decompression and storage equipment also allows for the CNG fueling system to be removed in the summer months when it is no longer required for mine air heating.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4101406 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of McEwen Mining Inc. stands at 4.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.77%.

The market cap for MUX stock reached $380.93 million, with 459.19 million shares outstanding and 375.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.86M shares, MUX reached a trading volume of 4101406 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MUX shares is $1.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for McEwen Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2019, representing the official price target for McEwen Mining Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.25, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on MUX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McEwen Mining Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

How has MUX stock performed recently?

McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.82. With this latest performance, MUX shares dropped by -29.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 15.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 7.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.59 for McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0733, while it was recorded at 0.8686 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1775 for the last 200 days.

McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX] shares currently have an operating margin of -64.75 and a Gross Margin at -42.95. McEwen Mining Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -145.36.

Return on Total Capital for MUX is now -13.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.69. Additionally, MUX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX] managed to generate an average of -$404,045 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.McEwen Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Insider trade positions for McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX]

There are presently around $98 million, or 26.90% of MUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MUX stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 22,757,013, which is approximately -6.189% of the company’s market cap and around 18.22% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 14,125,771 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.01 million in MUX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.38 million in MUX stock with ownership of nearly 2.046% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in McEwen Mining Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in McEwen Mining Inc. [NYSE:MUX] by around 9,735,307 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 28,780,324 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 77,029,126 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,544,757 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MUX stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,748,023 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 20,294,992 shares during the same period.