Market cap of Vimeo Inc. [VMEO] reaches 3.07B – now what?

Vimeo Inc. [NASDAQ: VMEO] closed the trading session at $18.00 on 12/16/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.51, while the highest price level was $18.57. The company report on December 13, 2021 that Vimeo November 2021 Monthly Metrics Available on Company’s IR Site.

Vimeo posted monthly metrics for November 2021 on the investor relations section of its website at https://www.vimeo.com/investors.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

About VimeoVimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) is the world’s leading all-in-one video software solution. Our platform enables any professional, team, and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. We proudly serve our growing community of over 230 million users — from creatives to entrepreneurs to the world’s largest companies. Learn more at www.vimeo.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -67.27 percent and weekly performance of -3.17 percent. The stock has been moved at -58.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -19.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -45.65 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, VMEO reached to a volume of 3960455 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vimeo Inc. [VMEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VMEO shares is $34.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VMEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Vimeo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $50 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Vimeo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on VMEO stock. On August 09, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for VMEO shares from 54 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vimeo Inc. is set at 1.17 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.00.

VMEO stock trade performance evaluation

Vimeo Inc. [VMEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.17. With this latest performance, VMEO shares dropped by -19.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.40% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VMEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.03 for Vimeo Inc. [VMEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.23, while it was recorded at 17.81 for the last single week of trading.

Vimeo Inc. [VMEO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vimeo Inc. [VMEO] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.40 and a Gross Margin at +63.18. Vimeo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.88.

Return on Total Capital for VMEO is now -26.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -50.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -93.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vimeo Inc. [VMEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.11. Additionally, VMEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.14.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Vimeo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Vimeo Inc. [VMEO]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Vimeo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in Vimeo Inc. [NASDAQ:VMEO] by around 28,017,230 shares. Additionally, 208 investors decreased positions by around 19,265,217 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 91,466,139 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,748,586 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VMEO stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,595,210 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 8,080,813 shares during the same period.