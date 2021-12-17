Market cap of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] reaches 134.88B – now what?

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE: GS] traded at a high on 12/16/21, posting a 1.91 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $397.37. The company report on December 9, 2021 that VIPSHOP DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Vipshop To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Morgan Stanley (“Goldman Sachs” “Morgan Stanley” or the “Companies”) (NYSE: GS, MS) and reminds investors of the January 31, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Companies.

If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 investing in Vipshop stock or options between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/VIPS.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3361309 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stands at 2.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.59%.

The market cap for GS stock reached $134.88 billion, with 348.30 million shares outstanding and 333.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.51M shares, GS reached a trading volume of 3361309 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GS shares is $456.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price from $440 to $450. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2021, representing the official price target for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $391, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on GS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is set at 9.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for GS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 624.06.

How has GS stock performed recently?

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.22. With this latest performance, GS shares dropped by -1.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.08 for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 399.56, while it was recorded at 390.36 for the last single week of trading, and 377.18 for the last 200 days.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.06. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.89.

Return on Total Capital for GS is now 3.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 461.35. Additionally, GS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 269.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] managed to generate an average of $233,556 per employee.

Earnings analysis for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. go to 18.14%.

Insider trade positions for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]

There are presently around $94,126 million, or 73.40% of GS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,978,433, which is approximately -0.601% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,225,471 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.06 billion in GS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.14 billion in GS stock with ownership of nearly -1.819% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 838 institutional holders increased their position in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE:GS] by around 10,300,776 shares. Additionally, 704 investors decreased positions by around 11,032,547 shares, while 281 investors held positions by with 220,072,329 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 241,405,652 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GS stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,782,204 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 1,347,113 shares during the same period.