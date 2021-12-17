Market cap of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] reaches 28.98B – now what?

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [NYSE: LYB] slipped around -2.12 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $87.04 at the close of the session, down -2.38%. The company report on December 13, 2021 that LyondellBasell Appoints Peter Vanacker as Chief Executive Officer.

Kenneth Lane, Executive Vice President, Global Olefins & Polyolefins, Will Serve as Interim CEO During Transition Period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

– LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Peter Vanacker, President and CEO of Neste Corporation, as its new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Vanacker succeeds Bhavesh V. “Bob” Patel, who will retire from the Company on December 31, 2021, as previously announced.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stock is now -5.04% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LYB Stock saw the intraday high of $89.16 and lowest of $85.15 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 118.01, which means current price is +3.55% above from all time high which was touched on 06/03/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, LYB reached a trading volume of 3795960 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYB shares is $112.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is set at 2.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for LYB in the course of the last twelve months was 12.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has LYB stock performed recently?

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.82. With this latest performance, LYB shares dropped by -8.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.68 for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.19, while it was recorded at 88.74 for the last single week of trading, and 100.86 for the last 200 days.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.42 and a Gross Margin at +11.80. LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.14.

Return on Total Capital for LYB is now 8.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 219.41. Additionally, LYB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 207.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] managed to generate an average of $74,271 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. go to 47.84%.

Insider trade positions for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]

There are presently around $20,686 million, or 70.60% of LYB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYB stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 32,297,490, which is approximately -19.242% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,230,846 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.34 billion in LYB stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $2.05 billion in LYB stock with ownership of nearly -14.995% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 442 institutional holders increased their position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [NYSE:LYB] by around 21,538,386 shares. Additionally, 317 investors decreased positions by around 23,172,145 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 187,299,461 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 232,009,992 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYB stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,574,424 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 1,594,839 shares during the same period.