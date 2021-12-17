Market cap of Honeywell International Inc. [HON] reaches 142.09B – now what?

Honeywell International Inc. [NASDAQ: HON] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.07% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.75%. The company report on December 15, 2021 that HONEYWELL COLLABORATES WITH THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT AUSTIN FOR INNOVATIVE CARBON CAPTURE AND STORAGE TECHNOLOGY.

Honeywell establishes licensing agreement with Texas Carbon Management Program Group at The University of Texas at Austin.

New Advanced Solvent technology will capture carbon dioxide generated from combustion flue gases from power, steel, cement and other industrial plants.

Over the last 12 months, HON stock dropped by -0.33%. The one-year Honeywell International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.62. The average equity rating for HON stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $142.09 billion, with 690.60 million shares outstanding and 689.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, HON stock reached a trading volume of 2971001 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Honeywell International Inc. [HON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HON shares is $239.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HON stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Honeywell International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Honeywell International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $222 to $244, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on HON stock. On November 18, 2020, analysts increased their price target for HON shares from 190 to 210.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Honeywell International Inc. is set at 4.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for HON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for HON in the course of the last twelve months was 54.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

HON Stock Performance Analysis:

Honeywell International Inc. [HON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.75. With this latest performance, HON shares dropped by -5.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.53 for Honeywell International Inc. [HON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 215.92, while it was recorded at 209.02 for the last single week of trading, and 221.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Honeywell International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Honeywell International Inc. [HON] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.27 and a Gross Margin at +37.24. Honeywell International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.64.

Return on Total Capital for HON is now 16.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Honeywell International Inc. [HON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 132.27. Additionally, HON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Honeywell International Inc. [HON] managed to generate an average of $46,398 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Honeywell International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

HON Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Honeywell International Inc. go to 11.68%.

Honeywell International Inc. [HON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $108,531 million, or 75.70% of HON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,083,389, which is approximately 0.118% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,268,823 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.66 billion in HON stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.18 billion in HON stock with ownership of nearly -1.511% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Honeywell International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,001 institutional holders increased their position in Honeywell International Inc. [NASDAQ:HON] by around 14,812,922 shares. Additionally, 920 investors decreased positions by around 22,079,126 shares, while 358 investors held positions by with 480,514,018 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 517,406,066 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HON stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,861,417 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 1,237,090 shares during the same period.