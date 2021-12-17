Market cap of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] reaches 1.19B – now what?

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ARCT] price surged by 21.06 percent to reach at $7.48. The company report on December 16, 2021 that Arcturus Therapeutics Reports New Data and Provides Additional Updates from ARCT-154 and ARCT-165 Clinical Trials.

Preliminary data from ongoing clinical booster study of ARCT-154 (5 mcg) shows a 50-fold increase in neutralizing antibody geometric mean concentration against SARS-CoV-2 using a validated pseudovirus microneutralization (MNT) assay.

Additional data shows activity against several variants of concern and variants of interest upon boosting with ARCT-154 (5 mcg) and ARCT-165 (5 mcg) in a surrogate virus neutralization (sVNT) assay.

A sum of 2818890 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 500.93K shares. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $44.68 and dropped to a low of $38.00 until finishing in the latest session at $43.00.

The one-year ARCT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.43. The average equity rating for ARCT stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCT shares is $78.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCT stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Underperform rating on ARCT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is set at 3.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 135.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.93.

ARCT Stock Performance Analysis:

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.29. With this latest performance, ARCT shares gained by 15.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.37 for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.41, while it was recorded at 36.48 for the last single week of trading, and 40.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $679 million, or 68.80% of ARCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARCT stocks are: FEDERATED HERMES, INC. with ownership of 3,045,288, which is approximately 0.571% of the company’s market cap and around 7.60% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,529,509 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $89.85 million in ARCT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $61.12 million in ARCT stock with ownership of nearly 1.01% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ARCT] by around 1,983,031 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 3,298,108 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 13,830,237 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,111,376 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARCT stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 823,435 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,371,933 shares during the same period.