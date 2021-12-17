Market Analysts see Veoneer Inc. [VNE] gaining to $37. Time to buy?

Veoneer Inc. [NYSE: VNE] slipped around -0.28 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $34.78 at the close of the session, down -0.80%. The company report on November 22, 2021 that Arriver™ to Support Qualcomm’s Technology Collaboration With BMW With Vision Perception Software for Automated Driving.

Arriver, the ADAS and AD software unit of Veoneer, announces today that, via its existing Master Collaboration Agreement with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., will provide Vision Perception software as part of Qualcomm Technologies’ announcement with BMW to bring the latest advancements in driver assistance technologies, and products of its Snapdragon Ride™ Platform to BMW.

Arriver’s vision perception software will be running on the Snapdragon Ride™ Platform, a product of Qualcomm Technologies. The start of production is slated for 2025. The collaboration contemplates, but is not limited to, the deployment of deep learning algorithms for vision perception with a full suite of vision functions.

Veoneer Inc. stock is now 63.29% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VNE Stock saw the intraday high of $35.055 and lowest of $34.69 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 40.46, which means current price is +80.39% above from all time high which was touched on 08/05/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, VNE reached a trading volume of 2775738 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Veoneer Inc. [VNE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNE shares is $33.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Danske Bank have made an estimate for Veoneer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $17 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Veoneer Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on VNE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veoneer Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.73.

How has VNE stock performed recently?

Veoneer Inc. [VNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.17. With this latest performance, VNE shares dropped by -2.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.14 for Veoneer Inc. [VNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.35, while it was recorded at 35.04 for the last single week of trading, and 29.67 for the last 200 days.

Veoneer Inc. [VNE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veoneer Inc. [VNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.84 and a Gross Margin at +9.69. Veoneer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.69.

Return on Total Capital for VNE is now -20.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Veoneer Inc. [VNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.48. Additionally, VNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Veoneer Inc. [VNE] managed to generate an average of -$72,252 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Veoneer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for Veoneer Inc. [VNE]

There are presently around $1,246 million, or 58.90% of VNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VNE stocks are: CEVIAN CAPITAL II GP LTD with ownership of 8,023,649, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FJARDE AP-FONDEN /FOURTH SWEDISH NATIONAL PENSION FUND, holding 5,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $192.83 million in VNE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $68.83 million in VNE stock with ownership of nearly -1.781% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Veoneer Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Veoneer Inc. [NYSE:VNE] by around 10,190,476 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 5,319,970 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 20,030,357 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,540,803 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VNE stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,604,832 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,408,323 shares during the same period.