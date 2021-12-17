Market Analysts see Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] gaining to $29. Time to buy?

Hayward Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HAYW] slipped around -0.45 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $24.68 at the close of the session, down -1.79%. The company report on December 15, 2021 that Hayward Announces Equipment Partnership with International Pool Fabricator.

Exclusive agreement adds considerable value and convenience for Plungie pool owners.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) (“Hayward”), a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems, today announced an agreement with Plungie, an Australia-based fabricator of monolithic concrete pools, to outfit all future installations in North America exclusively with Hayward pool equipment.

Compared to the average trading volume of 971.29K shares, HAYW reached a trading volume of 2862926 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAYW shares is $28.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAYW stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Hayward Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Hayward Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hayward Holdings Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAYW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAYW in the course of the last twelve months was 17.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has HAYW stock performed recently?

Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.20. With this latest performance, HAYW shares dropped by -10.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.22% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAYW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.13 for Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.37, while it was recorded at 24.99 for the last single week of trading.

Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.44 and a Gross Margin at +41.02. Hayward Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.07.

Return on Total Capital for HAYW is now 6.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 162.14. Additionally, HAYW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 621.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] managed to generate an average of $235 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Hayward Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Insider trade positions for Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]

There are presently around $3,203 million, or 100.00% of HAYW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAYW stocks are: CCMP CAPITAL GP, LLC with ownership of 71,538,085, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, holding 6,737,752 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $169.32 million in HAYW stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $127.28 million in HAYW stock with ownership of nearly 3.542% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hayward Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Hayward Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HAYW] by around 13,402,309 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 8,444,942 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 105,602,102 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,449,353 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAYW stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,204,244 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,446,611 shares during the same period.