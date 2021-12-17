Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] Is Currently 36.29 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Kaixin Auto Holdings [NASDAQ: KXIN] price surged by 36.29 percent to reach at $0.45. The company report on December 16, 2021 that Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Intention Order for 10,000 Electric Vehicles.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (“Kaixin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KXIN) announces today that it has reached a strategic partnership agreement with Beijing Bujia International Logistics Limited (“Bujia”), which agrees to order at least 10,000 new energy trucks from Kaixin in the next 5 years. The total dollar amount of this intention order is above $500 million.

Bujia is China’s leading automotive new retail logistics and service terminals platform. Over the next 5 years, it plans to establish 300 automotive logistics transfer warehouses and 1,000 automotive terminal delivery centers. Bujia will integrate a fleet of more than 60,000 delivery trucks participating in its logistics operations, of which new energy trucks will account for no less than 30%.

A sum of 88741783 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 613.28K shares. Kaixin Auto Holdings shares reached a high of $1.79 and dropped to a low of $1.50 until finishing in the latest session at $1.69.

Guru’s Opinion on Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kaixin Auto Holdings is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for KXIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.46.

KXIN Stock Performance Analysis:

Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.75. With this latest performance, KXIN shares dropped by -19.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KXIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.34 for Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9637, while it was recorded at 1.3880 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4597 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kaixin Auto Holdings Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.87 and a Gross Margin at +3.02. Kaixin Auto Holdings’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.99.

Additionally, KXIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] managed to generate an average of -$155,971 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 50.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Kaixin Auto Holdings’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.30% of KXIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KXIN stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 100,497, which is approximately 158.746% of the company’s market cap and around 72.11% of the total institutional ownership; MINT TOWER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT B.V., holding 100,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in KXIN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $86000.0 in KXIN stock with ownership of nearly 117.515% of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in Kaixin Auto Holdings [NASDAQ:KXIN] by around 209,679 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 204,633 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 45,966 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 460,278 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KXIN stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,160 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 204,061 shares during the same period.