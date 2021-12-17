JP Morgan lifts Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [NASDAQ: GRUB] slipped around -0.35 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $10.22 at the close of the session, down -3.31%. The company report on December 14, 2021 that Fast Radius Announces Nominees to the Post-Closing Board of Directors.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, GRUB reached a trading volume of 2922773 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRUB shares is $98.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRUB stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on GRUB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRUB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56.

How has GRUB stock performed recently?

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.72. With this latest performance, GRUB shares dropped by -25.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRUB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.66 for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.75, while it was recorded at 10.67 for the last single week of trading.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB]

77 institutional holders increased their position in Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [NASDAQ:GRUB] by around 9,087,995 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 61,183,452 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 16,751,116 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,520,331 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRUB stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,148,904 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 23,910,566 shares during the same period.