Jackson Financial Inc. [JXN] moved down -1.90: Why It’s Important

Jackson Financial Inc. [NYSE: JXN] loss -1.90% or -0.74 points to close at $38.26 with a heavy trading volume of 3278864 shares. The company report on December 13, 2021 that Jackson Names Scott Romine President of Jackson National Life Distributors LLC.

Jackson also announces Alison Reed will have an expanded role as COO of JNLD.

Jackson Financial Inc.1 (NYSE: JXN) (Jackson®) today announced that Scott Romine has been appointed President of Jackson National Life Distributors LLC (JNLD), the marketing and distribution business of Jackson National Life Insurance Company. Scott will also be a member of Jackson’s Executive Committee, reporting to Chief Executive Officer, Laura Prieskorn.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, JXN reached to a volume of 3278864 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Jackson Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Jackson Financial Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jackson Financial Inc. is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for JXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.04.

Trading performance analysis for JXN stock

Jackson Financial Inc. [JXN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.08.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.06 for Jackson Financial Inc. [JXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.76, while it was recorded at 38.24 for the last single week of trading.

Jackson Financial Inc. [JXN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jackson Financial Inc. [JXN] shares currently have an operating margin of -74.94. Jackson Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.95.

Return on Total Capital for JXN is now -23.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jackson Financial Inc. [JXN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.96. Additionally, JXN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jackson Financial Inc. [JXN] managed to generate an average of -$563,276 per employee.

An analysis of insider ownership at Jackson Financial Inc. [JXN]

There are presently around $2,068 million, or 58.00% of JXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JXN stocks are: SESSA CAPITAL IM, L.P. with ownership of 4,498,737, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 3,778,794 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $147.37 million in JXN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $137.06 million in JXN stock with ownership of nearly 8350.742% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jackson Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 200 institutional holders increased their position in Jackson Financial Inc. [NYSE:JXN] by around 52,103,878 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 211,635 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 718,234 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,033,747 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JXN stock had 156 new institutional investments in for a total of 36,878,903 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 114,871 shares during the same period.