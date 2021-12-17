ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] is 2.95% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ: IMGN] closed the trading session at $6.64 on 12/15/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.0911, while the highest price level was $6.65. The company report on December 12, 2021 that ImmunoGen Presents Initial Findings From the Phase 1b/2 Study of IMGN632 in Combination With Vidaza® and Venclexta® in Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia at ASH.

Triplet Data Demonstrating Manageable Safety Profile and Promising Anti-Leukemia Activity Highlighted in Oral Presentation.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.95 percent and weekly performance of -9.29 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.60 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.90 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, IMGN reached to a volume of 3525423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMGN shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for ImmunoGen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2020, representing the official price target for ImmunoGen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on IMGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ImmunoGen Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.29. With this latest performance, IMGN shares gained by 16.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.25 for ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.02, while it was recorded at 6.62 for the last single week of trading, and 6.49 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.79. ImmunoGen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.54.

Return on Total Capital for IMGN is now -15.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -659.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 122.06. Additionally, IMGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] managed to generate an average of -$561,671 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.ImmunoGen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

There are presently around $1,103 million, or 83.70% of IMGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMGN stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 18,417,458, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,381,875 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $95.98 million in IMGN stocks shares; and ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, currently with $92.96 million in IMGN stock with ownership of nearly 15.161% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ImmunoGen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ:IMGN] by around 8,388,378 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 12,425,214 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 155,885,447 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 176,699,039 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMGN stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,769,621 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,321,698 shares during the same period.