Humanigen Inc. [HGEN] stock Downgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $9

Humanigen Inc. [NASDAQ: HGEN] slipped around -0.28 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $4.16 at the close of the session, down -6.31%. The company report on December 15, 2021 that Humanigen Announces Presentation at 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in January 2022.

Humanigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: HGEN) (“Humanigen”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm,’ announced that Cameron Durrant, Chairman & CEO, will give a corporate presentation at 7:30am PST on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at the 40th annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place in San Francisco, CA, January 10-13, 2022. A livestream will be available and a webcast link to a recording of the event will be posted to the “Events and Presentations” section of Humanigen’s investor relations website after the event. In his presentation, Dr. Durrant will provide an update on enrollment in ACTIV-5/BET-B, discussions with multiple regulatory authorities and will set forth the company’s plans and goals for 2022. Humanigen management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors, analysts, and other interested parties during the conference.

“J.P. Morgan is one of the premier healthcare conferences globally and I, along with my Humanigen colleagues, look forward to attending in person in San Francisco,” stated Cameron Durrant, Chairman & CEO of Humanigen. “Despite concerns about variants and in particular the resurgence of delta and the appearance of omicron, our team will be present at the conference to share with investors the progress with lenzilumab, a variant-agnostic therapy for hospitalized patients with COVID-19.”.

Humanigen Inc. stock is now -76.23% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HGEN Stock saw the intraday high of $4.48 and lowest of $4.0509 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 29.20, which means current price is +5.85% above from all time high which was touched on 03/29/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, HGEN reached a trading volume of 3414156 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Humanigen Inc. [HGEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HGEN shares is $21.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Humanigen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $36 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Humanigen Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Humanigen Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for HGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 96.23.

How has HGEN stock performed recently?

Humanigen Inc. [HGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.62. With this latest performance, HGEN shares dropped by -39.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.16 for Humanigen Inc. [HGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.23, while it was recorded at 4.43 for the last single week of trading, and 13.49 for the last 200 days.

Humanigen Inc. [HGEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Humanigen Inc. [HGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -28268.59. Humanigen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28697.12.

Return on Total Capital for HGEN is now -467.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -551.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -573.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -260.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Humanigen Inc. [HGEN] managed to generate an average of -$8,953,500 per employee.Humanigen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Humanigen Inc. [HGEN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HGEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Humanigen Inc. go to 12.50%.

Insider trade positions for Humanigen Inc. [HGEN]

There are presently around $130 million, or 46.20% of HGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HGEN stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 8,801,491, which is approximately 196.187% of the company’s market cap and around 23.35% of the total institutional ownership; VALIANT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 7,074,220 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.41 million in HGEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $13.74 million in HGEN stock with ownership of nearly 1.87% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Humanigen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Humanigen Inc. [NASDAQ:HGEN] by around 9,063,930 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 5,692,305 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 14,483,383 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,239,618 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HGEN stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 825,489 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 3,534,232 shares during the same period.