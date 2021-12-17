Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] is 99.18% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX: GTE] traded at a high on 12/16/21, posting a 3.25 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.72. The company report on December 9, 2021 that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces 2022 Guidance.

2022 Capital Expenditure Budget of $220-240 Million, Expected 2022 Cash Flow1 of $270-290 Million.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Forecast 2022 Production of 30,500-32,500 BOPD, an Increase of 19% from 2021 and 39% from 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3385462 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stands at 7.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.34%.

The market cap for GTE stock reached $338.15 million, with 366.99 million shares outstanding and 358.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.70M shares, GTE reached a trading volume of 3385462 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]?

CIBC have made an estimate for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for GTE in the course of the last twelve months was 24.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has GTE stock performed recently?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.01. With this latest performance, GTE shares dropped by -15.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 94.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.20 for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8210, while it was recorded at 0.7085 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7036 for the last 200 days.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.37 and a Gross Margin at -21.66. Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -327.10.

Return on Total Capital for GTE is now -5.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 302.71. Additionally, GTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 301.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] managed to generate an average of -$2,416,047 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]

There are presently around $44 million, or 20.95% of GTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTE stocks are: GMT CAPITAL CORP with ownership of 29,128,212, which is approximately -9.959% of the company’s market cap and around 2.29% of the total institutional ownership; BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., holding 8,959,385 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.29 million in GTE stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $3.28 million in GTE stock with ownership of nearly 83.564% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX:GTE] by around 5,998,302 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 12,818,111 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 43,393,641 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,210,054 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTE stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 870,573 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 5,955,543 shares during the same period.