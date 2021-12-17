Goldman slashes price target on Twilio Inc. [TWLO] – find out why.

Twilio Inc. [NYSE: TWLO] closed the trading session at $260.90 on 12/16/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $256.68, while the highest price level was $274.00. The company report on December 8, 2021 that Twilio Launches Twilio Ventures, a $50 Million Fund to Unlock the Imagination of Builders Fueling the Future of Customer Engagement.

New fund champions the next generation of developer-centric software companies and innovation in customer engagement.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Recent investments include Algolia, Mux, Hyro, Calixa, Well Health Inc. and Terazo.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -22.92 percent and weekly performance of -2.75 percent. The stock has been moved at -29.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -26.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, TWLO reached to a volume of 2760853 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Twilio Inc. [TWLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWLO shares is $424.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Twilio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Twilio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $375, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on TWLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twilio Inc. is set at 15.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.83.

TWLO stock trade performance evaluation

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.75. With this latest performance, TWLO shares dropped by -16.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.13 for Twilio Inc. [TWLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 304.06, while it was recorded at 260.65 for the last single week of trading, and 341.36 for the last 200 days.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Twilio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.60 and a Current Ratio set at 9.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Twilio Inc. [TWLO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Twilio Inc. go to 20.50%.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $37,480 million, or 85.10% of TWLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,312,383, which is approximately 3.997% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,264,002 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.69 billion in TWLO stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.55 billion in TWLO stock with ownership of nearly -11.316% of the company’s market capitalization.

494 institutional holders increased their position in Twilio Inc. [NYSE:TWLO] by around 12,202,267 shares. Additionally, 359 investors decreased positions by around 9,473,273 shares, while 167 investors held positions by with 121,526,565 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,202,105 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWLO stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,579,848 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 2,008,006 shares during the same period.