Goldman slashes price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DRNA] – find out why.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: DRNA] traded at a low on 12/16/21, posting a -0.13 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $38.00. The company report on December 14, 2021 that DICERNA INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – DRNA.

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS: DRNA) to Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Dicerna will receive $38.25 in cash for each share of Dicerna that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-drna/ to learn more.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3754286 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 0.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.55%.

The market cap for DRNA stock reached $2.96 billion, with 77.75 million shares outstanding and 72.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.41M shares, DRNA reached a trading volume of 3754286 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DRNA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRNA shares is $36.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on DRNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for DRNA in the course of the last twelve months was 344.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

How has DRNA stock performed recently?

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DRNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.21. With this latest performance, DRNA shares gained by 78.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.51 for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DRNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.97, while it was recorded at 37.95 for the last single week of trading, and 28.35 for the last 200 days.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DRNA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Insider trade positions for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DRNA]

There are presently around $2,450 million, or 83.20% of DRNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRNA stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 7,582,396, which is approximately 0.805% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,763,585 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $219.3 million in DRNA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $147.87 million in DRNA stock with ownership of nearly 50.1% of the company’s market capitalization.

92 institutional holders increased their position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:DRNA] by around 13,696,376 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 11,466,540 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 39,213,599 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,376,515 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRNA stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,343,921 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 5,389,951 shares during the same period.