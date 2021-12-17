Goldman lifts Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE: SIX] price surged by 0.41 percent to reach at $0.16. The company report on November 15, 2021 that Six Flags Announces New CEO.

Selim Bassoul Appointed CEO and President.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

A sum of 2928348 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.48M shares. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares reached a high of $40.22 and dropped to a low of $38.14 until finishing in the latest session at $38.73.

The one-year SIX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.77. The average equity rating for SIX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIX shares is $52.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $44 to $50, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on SIX stock. On October 30, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SIX shares from 21 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIX in the course of the last twelve months was 16.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

SIX Stock Performance Analysis:

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.39. With this latest performance, SIX shares dropped by -10.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.45 for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.33, while it was recorded at 38.09 for the last single week of trading, and 43.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] shares currently have an operating margin of -93.88 and a Gross Margin at -52.57. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -118.74.

Return on Total Capital for SIX is now -14.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.97. Additionally, SIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 169.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 101.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] managed to generate an average of -$217,118 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

SIX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation go to -14.96%.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,896 million, or 89.60% of SIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIX stocks are: H PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 7,900,000, which is approximately 1.282% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,225,974 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $278.71 million in SIX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $265.06 million in SIX stock with ownership of nearly -16.648% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE:SIX] by around 11,516,113 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 11,151,519 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 52,421,696 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,089,328 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIX stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,705,711 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,877,708 shares during the same period.