For Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA], Analyst sees a rise to $34. What next?

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [NYSE: HTA] loss -0.54% on the last trading session, reaching $33.39 price per share at the time. The company report on November 5, 2021 that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE: HTA) (“HTA”) announced results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

“Our results demonstrate HTA’s strength as a Company,” stated Peter N. Foss, Interim CEO. “I continue to be inspired by the leadership that is exhibited throughout the organization as a whole. We are focused on being the leader in the medical office space, and I remain confident in the Company’s ability to continue to deliver value to our tenants and shareholders by capitalizing on strategic partnership opportunities to leverage our expertise and enhance our capabilities, allowing us to support the healthcare community and generate growth.”.

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. represents 218.82 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.42 billion with the latest information. HTA stock price has been found in the range of $33.06 to $33.91.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, HTA reached a trading volume of 4013246 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTA shares is $34.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on HTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for HTA in the course of the last twelve months was 205.03.

Trading performance analysis for HTA stock

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.82. With this latest performance, HTA shares dropped by -2.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.29 for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.65, while it was recorded at 33.67 for the last single week of trading, and 29.91 for the last 200 days.

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.49 and a Gross Margin at +15.46. Healthcare Trust of America Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.16.

Return on Total Capital for HTA is now 1.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.64. Additionally, HTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] managed to generate an average of $158,012 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

An analysis of insider ownership at Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA]

There are presently around $7,466 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,305,881, which is approximately -0.003% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 25,611,473 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $859.78 million in HTA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $524.55 million in HTA stock with ownership of nearly -5.762% of the company’s market capitalization.

168 institutional holders increased their position in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [NYSE:HTA] by around 35,074,577 shares. Additionally, 179 investors decreased positions by around 24,985,681 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 162,347,510 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 222,407,768 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTA stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,945,053 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 5,603,781 shares during the same period.