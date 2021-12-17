For DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS], Analyst sees a rise to $161. What next?

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [NYSE: DKS] closed the trading session at $99.91 on 12/16/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $99.55, while the highest price level was $107.76. The company report on November 23, 2021 that DICK’S Sporting Goods Reports Record Third Quarter Sales and Earnings; Delivers 12.2% Increase in Same Store Sales and Raises Full Year Guidance.

– Consolidated same store sales for the third quarter increased 12.2% on top of a 23.2% increase in the third quarter of 2020 and a 6.0% increase in the third quarter of 2019.

– Company delivered third quarter 2021 earnings per diluted share of $2.78 and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $3.19, up 51% and 59% respectively versus earnings per diluted share of $1.84 and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $2.01 during the third quarter of 2020.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 85.34 percent and weekly performance of -11.64 percent. The stock has been moved at 13.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -27.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -25.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, DKS reached to a volume of 4002087 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKS shares is $156.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2021, representing the official price target for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $115 to $142, while UBS kept a Buy rating on DKS stock. On August 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DKS shares from 98 to 126.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. is set at 6.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for DKS in the course of the last twelve months was 8.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

DKS stock trade performance evaluation

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.64. With this latest performance, DKS shares dropped by -27.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.22 for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 122.36, while it was recorded at 106.25 for the last single week of trading, and 105.64 for the last 200 days.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. go to 20.70%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,111 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DKS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 8,637,078, which is approximately 18.997% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,461,004 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $579.47 million in DKS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $576.07 million in DKS stock with ownership of nearly -1.289% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 267 institutional holders increased their position in DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [NYSE:DKS] by around 8,285,193 shares. Additionally, 231 investors decreased positions by around 12,545,853 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 46,183,950 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,014,996 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DKS stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,852,745 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 971,244 shares during the same period.